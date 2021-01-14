OHB SE (OHB.F) (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of OHB SE (OHB.F) (ETR:OHB) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.05 ($47.12) and last traded at €39.75 ($46.76). Approximately 4,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.10 ($46.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.67. The company has a market cap of $692.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.67.

OHB SE (OHB.F) Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

