OKB Price Tops $6.35 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00016210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $380.74 million and $160.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.