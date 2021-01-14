Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.28 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.02 ($0.74). 413,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 963,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.30 ($0.75).

The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

About Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

