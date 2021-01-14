Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Omnicell stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,098. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Omnicell by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

