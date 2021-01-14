ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,773. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.