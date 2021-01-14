Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading Up 25%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

