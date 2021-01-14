Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ONXXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontex Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

