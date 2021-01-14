Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148.38 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $463.92 million and approximately $148.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00098865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

