Opacity Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $26,870.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.