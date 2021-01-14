Open Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $56,613.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

