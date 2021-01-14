Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Trading Up 7.3%

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 507,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 296,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, Chairman Ophir Sternberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of Opes Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Greenfield acquired 4,616 shares of Opes Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $48,929.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opes Acquisition by 86.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

