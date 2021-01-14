Oppenheimer Boosts ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 1,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.10.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

