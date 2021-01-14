Oppenheimer Raises Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $57.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

IOVA traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,008. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

