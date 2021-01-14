(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.
OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. (OPS.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39.
About (OPS.V)
