(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. (OPS.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39.

About (OPS.V)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

