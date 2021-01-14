Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $11.30. Optibase shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 644 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Optibase worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

