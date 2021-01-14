OptimizeRx (OPRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $40.00.

1/4/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – OptimizeRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

12/19/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

12/12/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

12/5/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

11/27/2020 – OptimizeRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

11/26/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

11/21/2020 – OptimizeRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Shares of OPRX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,733. The company has a market capitalization of $602.55 million, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Get OptimizeRx Co alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.