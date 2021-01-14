Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 94,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 217,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. 8,657,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

