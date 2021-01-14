Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading 23.6% Higher

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price traded up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $0.95. 209,006,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 78,318,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oragenics news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

