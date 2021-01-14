Oraichain Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Oraichain Token token can currently be bought for approximately $23.65 or 0.00061304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $680,093.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

