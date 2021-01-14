Orbs Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

