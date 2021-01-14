Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 157.04% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network.

