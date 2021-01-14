Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.01. 2,967,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,818,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

