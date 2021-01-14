Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

ORTX opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

