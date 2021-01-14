Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.23-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,148. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

