Orchid (OXT) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $97.87 million and $9.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

