O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

