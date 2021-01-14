O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,093. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.30. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

