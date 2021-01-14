OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,367. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$529.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.