Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

ORGO traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,483. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

