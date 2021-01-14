ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 6.5% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 625,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 309,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

