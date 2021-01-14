Origin Dollar Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00106939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00232539 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

