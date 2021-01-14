Origin Protocol Market Cap Tops $30.43 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $30.43 million and $9.70 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,406,215 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

