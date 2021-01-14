Origin Sport Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $612,068.79 and approximately $749,670.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

