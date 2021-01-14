OriginTrail Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and approximately $442,679.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,969,187 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

