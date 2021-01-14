Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00006154 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and $3.25 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

