ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Up 7.2%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 94 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

