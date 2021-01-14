Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

