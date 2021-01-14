Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ORKLY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.43.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.