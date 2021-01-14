Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

