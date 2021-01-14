Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.33. Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) Company Profile (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation (ÂOrsuÂ or the ÂCompanyÂ) is a publicly-traded company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (ÂTSX-VÂ) under the symbol OSU. The corporate office of the Company is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, B.C., Canada, V4B 1E6.

