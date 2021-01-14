OST Reaches Market Cap of $10.59 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $2.64 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

