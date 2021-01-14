Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 666.5 days.

Otsuka stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. Otsuka has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $50.65.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Otsuka in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.