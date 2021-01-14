OWNDATA Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $210.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002338 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002790 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007204 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

