Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading Up 12.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 2,011,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,422,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

