Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.60. 18,019 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,020 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.