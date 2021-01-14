Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGTK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Pacific Green Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.65.
About Pacific Green Technologies
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.