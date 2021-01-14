Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGTK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Pacific Green Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.65.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.