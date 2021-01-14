Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

