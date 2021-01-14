Palladiem LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,989. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

