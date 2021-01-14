Palladiem LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158,231 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,468,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the period.

QLTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

