Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 11.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.28. 7,653,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $147.45.

