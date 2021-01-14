Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,393 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,046,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,736. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

